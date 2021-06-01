Karnataka

12 more COVID-19 deaths

Hassan reported 1,127 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths due to the infection on Tuesday. With that, the total number of infections rose to 85,696 and the toll increased to 1,019. Among the dead, four were from Hassan taluk, three from Arkalgud, two each from Arsikere and Channarayapatna and one from Holenarasipur. So far, 71,330 have recovered from the infection and 13,347 are in treatment. Of these, 144 are in intensive care units.

Among the fresh cases, 266 are from Hassan taluk, 249 from Arkalgud, 157 from Arsikere, 134 from Holenarasipur, 133 from Channaraypaatna, 71 from Belur, 64 from Alur and 53 cases are from Sakleshpur taluk.


