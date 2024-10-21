ADVERTISEMENT

12 lakh ineligible BPL cards will be removed: Muniyappa

Published - October 21, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa on Monday said close to 12 lakh ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards would be weeded out in the State as a large number of families have not availed foodgrain under the public distribution system (PDS) during the last six months and many have not received cash incentive under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during the last one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many BPL cards have been issued to income tax and goods and services tax paying individuals/families and their cards too would be removed, he said. Lakhs of BPL cards have been issued to families whose annual income is more than ₹1.2 lakh, which is the threshold for BPL families. Many government employees have also obtained BPL cards. Already, he said 3.63 lakh BPL cards have been weeded out from the BPL list.

Money disbursed

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Muniyappa said ₹8,433.11 crore cash had been disbursed to eligible BPL cardholders under the DBT from July 2023 to July 2024. The cash of ₹170 per member was given in lieu of 5 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The department has received 1.79 lakh new applications seeking ration cards during the last two years and cards would be issued after scrutinising applications.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Legislation to contain food wastage

Karnataka has proposed to introduce a new legislation to contain the wastage of food in hotels, marriages and other functions, said Mr. Muniyappa. As per the estimate, close to ₹90,000 crore-worth food was being wasted annually India, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US