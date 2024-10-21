12 lakh ineligible BPL cards will be removed: Muniyappa

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa on Monday said close to 12 lakh ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards would be weeded out in the State as a large number of families have not availed foodgrain under the public distribution system (PDS) during the last six months and many have not received cash incentive under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during the last one year.

Many BPL cards have been issued to income tax and goods and services tax paying individuals/families and their cards too would be removed, he said. Lakhs of BPL cards have been issued to families whose annual income is more than ₹1.2 lakh, which is the threshold for BPL families. Many government employees have also obtained BPL cards. Already, he said 3.63 lakh BPL cards have been weeded out from the BPL list.

Money disbursed

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Muniyappa said ₹8,433.11 crore cash had been disbursed to eligible BPL cardholders under the DBT from July 2023 to July 2024. The cash of ₹170 per member was given in lieu of 5 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The department has received 1.79 lakh new applications seeking ration cards during the last two years and cards would be issued after scrutinising applications.

Legislation to contain food wastage

Karnataka has proposed to introduce a new legislation to contain the wastage of food in hotels, marriages and other functions, said Mr. Muniyappa. As per the estimate, close to ₹90,000 crore-worth food was being wasted annually India, he said.