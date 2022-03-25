12 lakh Indian students go abroad for education: AIU

Only about 26,000 foreign students come to India for studies

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on Friday said 12 lakh Indian students migrate to different countries, including China, the United Kingdom, France, and Ukraine, every year for higher education. However, the number of students from various countries coming to India for education is only 26,000 fevery year.

“What is lacking in our education system that is forcing the students to look for education abroad? This needs to be studied as change can be brought into our system so that our students remain here for education and more foreign students come to India in pursuit of higher education,” said AIU President G. Thiruvasagam.

In his remarks at the valedictory of VCs’ conference here, he said the country must focus on providing education to our own students, bringing in necessary changes.