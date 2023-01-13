ADVERTISEMENT

1.2 lakh families to get land rights certificates in two phases: Revenue Minister

January 13, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off distribution of land rights certificates 51,900 beneficiaries from Kalburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar and Vijayapura at a massive public meeting in Malkhed

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister R. Ashok addressing a media conference at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Terming the State government’s decision to upgrade Tandas and Hattis (hamlets) into proper revenue villages and issuing the land rights to the dwellers a historic move, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that 1.2 lakh families, especially Lambani families, would get the land rights certificates in two phases.

“The first phase of distribution of land rights certificates to 51,900 beneficiaries from five districts – Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, and Vijayapura – would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Malkhed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday. The remaining land rights certificates would be distributed at Suragondanakoppa in Honnali taluk of Davangere district in February,” Mr. Ashok said, at a press conference at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House here on Friday.

The Minister was here to take stock of the preparations being made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“People in large numbers are expected to arrive in Malkhed to participate in the Prime Minister’s programme. The district administration needs to make meticulous planning and perfect execution to ensure that the event would go off without any issues, especially providing food, drinking water, security and parking apart from maintaining cleanliness,” Mr. Ashok said.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar said that he had formed 11 committees to ensure smooth conduct of the event. “We are taking the services of 600 cooks for food preparation and opening 200 counters for food distribution. As many as 2,582 buses would be provided. Village accountants have been entrusted with the task of transportation of participants. The main stage would be a German tent and parking arrangements would be made at five places,” Mr. Gurukar said.

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, legislators Avinash Jadhav, Shashil Namoshi, B.G. Patil, N. Ravikumar, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited chairman Chandrakant Patil, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Kalaburagi Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil and other senior officers were present.

The minister later visited the ground near Malkhed in Sedam taluk where the event would be held and offered Bhumi Puja for the construction of the stage. He also inspected the areas where the cooking place, food court parking space, and audience galleries would come up.

