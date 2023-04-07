₹12 lakh cash seized in Kollegal

April 07, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

A sum of ₹12 lakh in cash that was transported without valid documents was seized by the alert staff deployed at a checkpost in Kollegal Assembly constituency in Chamarajanagar district.

During routine surveillance at the Banahalli checkpost in Chamarajanagar taluk, the police intercepted a motorcycle and found ₹12 lakh in cash being transported without documents to authenticate the source of the cash.

The seizure was later handed over to the flying squad. Further inquiry into the cash seizure is on.