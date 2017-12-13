12 jail inmates released

It was an emotional evening on the Hindalaga central prison premises on Wednesday when 12 inmates were released for good conduct.

Wives, husbands, children and parents waited patiently in the garden before the jail main gate, for the release of their dear ones. The inmates who marched out silently by evening, were tense and relieved at the same time. They were tense because they were not sure of how they would be accepted post their conviction. They were also relieved that they had the opportunity to walk out after nearly a decade behind bars.

There were tears in their eyes as some of them had not met some of their family members for as long as 10 years.

Jail Chief Superintendent T.P. Shesha asked them to forget the past and move on. “Don’t entertain thoughts of revenge,’’ he said. The State government decided to release the 12 inmates following their good conduct, he said.

“They were all convicted of serious crimes. They have all completed 10 years of jail term. But their behaviour during the conviction period has been good. They have been obedient. They have all carried out tasks given to them properly,” Mr Shesha said. As many as 167 inmates have been released on good conduct in the last three years.

These were the inmates who were scheduled to be released on Independence Day but it was delayed due to technical reasons. Now, the State Home Ministry has reconsidered the list and issued an interim release order. A list of nine men and three women was sent to the State government in July this year, seeking their release by August. But a decision on the list was put off. Jail officials sent a reminder, along with the list again in the first week of December.

Inspector-General of Police K. Ramachandra Rao asked the freed prisoners to realise that the world was a big place with a lot of opportunities for doing good deeds. He hoped the vocational skills learnt during their prison time could help them take up a job or start a business. Superintendent of Police Ravikante Gowda, DCP Seema Latkar, city corporation members and others were present.