12-hour virtual live lecture series on yoga topics on Saturday

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in association with Avishkar Yoga will organise a 12-hour virtual live lecture series on 10 yoga topics by yoga experts here on June 20. It will be organised as as part of International Day of Yoga 2020.

Ramachandra Bairy, Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer, will inaugurate the lecture series at 8.45 a.m.. B.H. Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Yenepoya (deemed to be university), will preside.

K. Krishna Bhat, former Chairman, Department of Human Conscious and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University, will deliver the first lecture on ‘the powers of yoga, its interpretation and implementation’ at 9 a.m.

The other topics to be covered will include basics of pranayama for better immunity, effect of yoga on human body, mind and soul: a doctor’s perspective, need of yoga practice for the health of elderly, yoga for women’s health, yoga for kids and youth, empowerment through yoga Atma-nirbhar Bharat, yoga as a holistic therapy for psychological well being and mental health issue, weight loss and management through yoga and hatha yoga: a way to find a new comfort zone by yourself.

Umanath. K, yoga teacher at the University College, Mangaluru; Kunal, Associate Professor, Centre for Basic Sciences, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru; Sriharisukesh N., yoga teacher, Central University of Kerala; Rashmitha, research scholar on yoga, Mangalore University; Shrikanth S.V., yoga therapist, Mangaluru; K. Krishna Sharma, chairman, Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Science, Mangalore University; Anantha Krishna B.S. and Rangappa, research scholars on yoga, Mangalore University; and Kushalappa Gowda N, research scholar on yoga, Yenepoya Deemed to be University, will deliver other lectures respectively. Each lecture will have 55 minute duration.

These can be viewed on Namma Kudla television channel, YouTube channels of Avishkar Yoga, Namma Kudla and Yeneopya (deemed to be university) and Facebook page of Avishkar Yoga, according to Kushalappa Gowda N., who is also founder of Avishkar Yoga.