12 GPs in Kodagu to get ‘Amrith’ benefits

MYSURU

01 November 2021 19:12 IST

Labs, libraries for 15 govt. schools: Minister

Minister in charge of Kodagu district Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday said each household in the limits of 12 gram panchayats in Kodagu will be getting drinking water, 100 per cent segregation and collection of solid wastes, scientific handling of sewage generated daily besides the installation of solar projects and setting up of digital libraries in the respective villages.

All these works will be done as part of ‘Amrith’ Grama Panchayat programme which has been announced in the State identifying 750 GPs as part of platinum jubilee celebrations of Independence. The 12 GPs in Kodagu are Peraje, Kunchila-Kakkabbe, Maragodu, Kedamullur, Karmad, Nalkeri, Thithimathi, Koodumangaluru, Shirangala, Igooru, Haradooru and Dundalli, the Minister said in his speech during the Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations in Madikeri.

As part of the 75th independence daycelebrations, the State government has announced 13 special programmes and they include Amrith gram panchayat, Amrith rural housing scheme, Amrith farmer producer organisations, Amrith Nirmala Nagara, Amrith anganwadi centres, Amrith self-help micro enterprises, Amrith community development programme, Amrith health infrastructure upgrade programme, Amrith skill training programme, Amrith startup programme, and Amrith sports adoption programme.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of Amrith Rural Housing scheme which is being implemented in the district, housing will be provided to the homeless persons who will be identified in the 12 GPs in the coming days.

The Minister said farmers, fishermen and weavers will get financial support as the government has launched Amrith farmer producer organisations. Each organisation will get a sum of ₹30 lakh in a span of three years. Amrith Nirmala Nagar scheme has also been launched in the district where programmes will be taken up for maintaining hygiene in the limits of local bodies.

Amrith school scheme entails funding of ₹10 lakh to each identified school for developing buildings, labs, libraries, toilets and other facilities. The 15 schools identified in Kodagu are at Hodawada, Sampaje, Kadanga, Madapura, Kodlipet, Walnoor, Thagattur, Hebbale, Suntikoppa, Heggala, Pollibetta, B. Shettigeri, Thithimathi, Gonikoppa and Kutta.

In Kodagu, 25 anganwadi centres will be upgraded with each one of them getting a sum of ₹1 lakh under Amrith Anganawadi scheme.

The Minister said the government is committed to protecting Kannada and the culture of the land and expressed happiness that the use of Kannada language in digital mediums has been on the rise. Karnataka is rich in culture and tradition, he said, calling upon the youth to be part of the overall development of Karnataka.

He also called upon the people to adopt Kannada in their lives, showing interest in the language, literature, culture and art of the land, and become successors of the rich tradition of the land.