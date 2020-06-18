12 fresh COVID-19 fatalities in Karnataka

Bengaluru

18 June 2020 23:50 IST

The State recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday — the highest on a single day so far. With this, the toll touched 114, apart from four non-COVID deaths. The earlier daily highest was eight (on Wednesday).

While eight of the deaths were from Bengaluru Urban, one each was reported from Koppal, Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi.

Except for one death — that of a 31-year-old ILI patient at a designated hospital in Bengaluru, who died on Thursday — all the remaining deaths occurred from June 6 onwards but were not recorded by the surveillance unit on time. The 12 deaths included five women — two ILI and three SARI patients.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 51 of the total deaths in the State are from Benagluru Urban; there was also one non-COVID death in the district. Eighteen deaths were reported in Bengaluru in the past three days alone. With Thursday’s deaths, the State’s average Case Fatality Rate (CFR) increased from 1.2% on June 14 to 1.43%. Bengaluru’s CFR has almost doubled since June 14 — up from 3.95% to 6.04%.

Meanwhile, 210 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 7,944. This includes 4,983 discharged cases and the deaths. While 21 of the 210 new cases were returnees from the UAE, 58 were inter-State passengers. One more patient was shifted to the ICU, taking the total number of ICU admissions to 73. Among the new cases, 48 each were reported from Ballari and Kalaburagi.

Although Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike authorities confirmed that a 54-year-old sub-editor of a Kannada daily died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital on Thursday, soon after his test reports came back positive, the death did not figure in the bulletin.