12-feet statue unearthed

Hassan

20 January 2022 21:27 IST

A stone statue of an elephant was unearthed by residents of Benninamane village in Belur taluk on Wednesday.

The local people had noticed the statue peeping out partially in a farmland, a few months ago. With the help of an earthmover, they unearthed a 12-ft-tall statue. The residents offered prayers before digging up the area. The local people have expressed their willingness to hand it over to the government. As the place is close to Belur, it is believed that the statue could be from the Hoysala period.

When The Hindu contacted Kumar H.C., curator of the Archaeology Museum in Hassan, the officer said he had not got information about the statue.

