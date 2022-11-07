12 breakaway groups of DSS to come together for State-level conference on December 6

As many as 12 breakaway groups of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti have decided to launch a joint struggle for safeguarding Constitutional values which, according to them, are increasingly under attack after the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti State convener D.G. Sagar and Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) Mavalli Shankar, jointly addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that different factions of the DSS have decided to work under the Dalit Sangharsh Samitigala Ikya Horata Chalana Samiti.

The samiti will organise a State-level conference “Samvidhana mattu Prajaprabhutvada Rakshanegagi Dalitara Samskritika Pratirodha” to pay tribute to B.R. Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary on December 6 in Bengaluru.

Underlining the need for protecting and strengthening democracy, Mr. Sagar said that the Modi-led BJP government is saffronising the country. The RSS and the BJP have no faith in the democratic process, institutions and values nor do they believe in the Constitution.

The BJP is creating one India for the rich and another for the common people, while the material condition of most of the people is declining and the resources of the country are being given to a few rich private players, he said.

Mr. Sagar reiterated that there has been a deliberate attempt to stifle dissenting voices, a well thought-out conspiracy to end reservation in the government by privatisation. The BJP wants to demolish the Constitution and bring back the days of caste-based society by implementing Manusmriti, he added.

Mr. Shankar accused the BJP of hoodwinking the people with false promises. He held the BJP governance responsible for creating religious polarisation for political gain. Under the BJP rule, inflation continues to remain high and unemployment is increasing. The average annual rate of growth of GDP under the Modi government so far has been just 4.8% compared to 8.4% during the Congress-led UPA rule.

Samiti leader Guruprasad Kergodu registered a strong opposition to the Centre’s move to introduce 10% reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) of society. “The bill is not in tune with Constitutional provisions on reservation, but the last nail in the coffin of democracy,” he added.