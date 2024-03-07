12 Acts notified

March 07, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

The State government has issued gazette notifications of 12 Acts after Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s assent to the Bills, which were recently passed by the State legislature.

The Acts notified by the government included The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Act, 2024; The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment)) Act, 2023; APMC Act, 2024; The Karnataka Motor Transportation and other Allied Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Act, 2024; The Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Act, 2024; The Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024; Shree Hulligamma Devi Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024; Shree Ghatti Subramanya Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024; and The Karnataka Appropriation Act, 2024.