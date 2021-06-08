11,958 new cases, 340 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 11,958 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,07,481. Of these, 1,992 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 340 deaths, the toll rose to 31,920. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 27,299 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 24,36,716. The State now has 2,38,824 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 9.08 %, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.84%.

As many as 1,31,553 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,03,075 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,07,32,003.