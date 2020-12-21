1,194 new COVID-19 cases registered across State

Bengaluru

21 December 2020 01:42 IST

Total number of active cases is 14,497

The State on Sunday reported 1,194 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of people who contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic to 9,09,469. The total number of active cases in Karnataka currently stands at 14,497.

While the number of new cases has risen, the death toll has dropped considerably compared to December 19. With five people succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll rose to 12,009. This is apart from the 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Bengaluru Urban continues to account for more than half of all the new COVID-19 cases in the State. It reported 659 cases, taking the tally to 3,82,868. Two of the five patients who died were from Bengaluru Urban. The number of active cases in the district currently stands at 9607. As many as 1,10,228 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of tests conducted across the State to 1,30,47,768.

