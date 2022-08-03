Karnataka

119 children missing from State-run CCIs yet to be traced, govt. tells HC

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 03, 2022 22:01 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:01 IST

The investigation of 66 missing complaints of the 119 children missing from the government-run Child Care Institutions (CCIs) has been now handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the remaining complaints are being probed by the jurisdictional police, the State government told the High Court of Karnataka.

A status report on children missing from the CCIs was submitted before a Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty on Tuesday during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by K.C. Rajanna, an agriculturist from Kolar.

352 traced

The government clarified that 484 children went missing from various CCIs across the State between 2015-16 and 2021, and of these 352 children were traced.

Of the 365 traced children, 351 were found staying with their parents, 12 were found in other CCIs and two children had died due to HIV and TB as of February 2022, it has been clarified in the status report.

It has been pointed out that the details of the 119 untraced children are uploaded in the national tracking system for missing and vulnerable children besides being disseminated among other authorities for tracking of these children.

