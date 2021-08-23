1,189 new cases, 22 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,189 new cases of COVID-19, with Dakshina Kannada recording the maximum at 286, followed by Bengaluru Urban with 267. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State is 29,38,616. With 22 deaths, the toll rose to 37,145.

As many as 1,456 were discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 28,80,889. There are currently 20,556 active patients across Karnataka. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.94%, CFR rose to 1.85%.

As many as 1,25,158 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 92,842 RT-PCR tests.