118 PG students pass out of VVCE

January 13, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The 2nd graduation day of the PG students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) was held here on Saturday.

In all, 118 PG students who cleared their courses received their certificates of whom three students completed their M.Tech while 115 students completed the MBA course.

U. Chandrashekar, CED, GM Scientific Innovation and Research Centre, Bengaluru was the chief guest and he urged the students to enter the world of startup ecosystem.

He said there was a time when about a few hundred startups used to be registered every year but over the last few years their numbers have multiplied manifold. “We hear startups in tens of thousands being registered and tier 2 and tier 3 cities were not far behind in the launch of new startups,” he said.

Earlier, startups used to emerge from cities like Bengaluru but not so anymore, and tier-2 and tier-3 cities have floated startups that are as innovative as any emerging from major cities, Mr. Chandrashekar added.

He also dispelled the notion that startups were ventures of students graduating from IIMs and said that anyone with a desire to start an enterprise could float a startup and in the present times almost 50 per cent of the startups are emerging from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, said Mr. Chandrashekar.

P. Gundappa Gowda, president, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, B. Sadashive Gowda, principal, VVCE, Shrishaila Ramannavar, secretary, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, and others were present.

