GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

118 PG students pass out of VVCE

January 13, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Graduation Day of the PG students of VVCE was held in Mysuru on Saturday.

Graduation Day of the PG students of VVCE was held in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The 2nd graduation day of the PG students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) was held here on Saturday.

In all, 118 PG students who cleared their courses received their certificates of whom three students completed their M.Tech while 115 students completed the MBA course.

U. Chandrashekar, CED, GM Scientific Innovation and Research Centre, Bengaluru was the chief guest and he urged the students to enter the world of startup ecosystem.

He said there was a time when about a few hundred startups used to be registered every year but over the last few years their numbers have multiplied manifold. “We hear startups in tens of thousands being registered and tier 2 and tier 3 cities were not far behind in the launch of new startups,” he said.

Earlier, startups used to emerge from cities like Bengaluru but not so anymore, and tier-2 and tier-3 cities have floated startups that are as innovative as any emerging from major cities, Mr. Chandrashekar added.

He also dispelled the notion that startups were ventures of students graduating from IIMs and said that anyone with a desire to start an enterprise could float a startup and in the present times almost 50 per cent of the startups are emerging from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, said Mr. Chandrashekar.

P. Gundappa Gowda, president, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, B. Sadashive Gowda, principal, VVCE, Shrishaila Ramannavar, secretary, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.