118 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 118 fresh cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the infection on Tuesday. With that, the number of cases reported in the district increased to 1,05,530 and the death toll rose to 1,251. As of Tuesday, 1,433 people are under treatment. Among them, 51 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases, five are from Alur taluk, 16 from Arkalgud, 12 from Arsikere, 16 from Belur, 19 from Channarayapatna, 38 from Hassan taluk, nine from Holenarsipur and three from Sakleshpur taluk.

Shivamogga district reported 45 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 21 are from Shivamogga taluk, 13 from Bhadravati, six from Thirthahalli, three from Sagar, one from Hosanagar and one from out of the district.

As of Tuesday, 577 people are under treatment