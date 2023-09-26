HamberMenu
118 candidates get employment order at Rozgar Mela after PM Modi launches process virtually

September 26, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 118 candidates were given employment order during the ninth edition of Rozgar Mela held in Dharwad on Tuesday.

These candidates have been chosen for various posts in Union Bank of India, KVG Bank, Food Corporation of India, IIT Dharwad and the Postal Department.

They were given the order copies after Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolically launched the process of giving employment orders to 51,056 candidates across the country via virtual platform.

In the programme held at SDM College of Engineering and Technology, Postmaster General of North Karnataka Col. Susheel Kumar, chairman of Karnataka Grameen Vikas Bank Shrikanth M. Bandiwad, Registrar of IIT Dharwad Basavarajappa participated as guests.

Addressing the candidates later, Mr. Susheel Kumar called upon the newly recruited candidates to serve their respective departments efficiently and contribute towards nation building.

Some of the candidates who received employment orders shared their opinion on Rozgar Mela. Along with the candidates, scores of college students took part in the programme.

