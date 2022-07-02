116 women police constables complete training

In all, 116 women police constables completed their training at the Police Training School in Mysuru and a passing-out parade was held to mark the occasion on Saturday.

This was the 7th batch of constables trained at the school and R. Priyanka, who won the All Round Best Trainee award, led the passing-out parade.

DGP (Training) P. Ravindranath reviewed the parade and received the salute from the trainees and urged them to work hard and be committed to society. He also noted that though the minimum qualifications to apply for a constable’s job was PUC, a majority of them had higher qualifications, including degree and PG. He also spoke about the changes and the adaptation of technology in the department.

Karnataka Police Academy Director Anupam Agarwal and PTS principal H.T. Shekar were among those present.