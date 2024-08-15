1,150 km of roads to be developed at a cost of ₹1,000 crore in rural Kalyana Karnataka

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department will develop 1,150 km of roads in rural areas in Kalyana Karnataka region at a cost of ₹1,000 crore under the Kalyana Patha scheme, Minister Priyank Kharge has said.

After unfurling the national flag at 78th Independence Day celebrations at the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Kharge said that the department is constructing 7,110 km of roads across the State at a cost of ₹5,180 crore.

Expressing that the struggle for Independence was a long and arduous one, Mr. Kharge said that it is worth looking back at how far the nation has come over the last seven decades.

At the time of Independence, India had a population of 340 million and its literacy level was around 12%. Today, the country’s population has risen to nearly 1.4 billion and it has achieved a literacy rate of 74.73%.

Highlighting the success of the five guarantee schemes in improving the living conditions of the poor, Mr. Kharge said that the State government is committed to transforming the healthcare landscape of Kalaburagi district. A 150-bed Indira Gandhi Children Hospital will soon come up in the city and a 371-bed Kalaburagi branch of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and research (SJICSR) will be opened with full infrastructure by September.

The Minister said that the foundation stone was laid on Wednesday in Aland taluk for drawing drinking water to Aland from the Amarja river at a cost of ₹85.86 crore under the multi-village drinking water supply scheme. He added that drinking water projects at a cost of ₹371 crore and ₹85 crore will be commenced at Jewargi and Farhatabad village, respectively.

Mr. Kharge said that a special task force headed by experts will be constituted for preparing a blueprint for the overall development of the district.

50 new buses

Mr. Kharge launched 50 new buses for the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and 12 logistic trucks. He said that the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board has allocated ₹45 crore for purchasing 109 new buses.

”We launched 50 new buses today. The remaining 59 buses will be launched by next month,” he added.

Special equipment

Special equipment were distributed to 447 differently abled people under the Centre’s Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) scheme at a cost of ₹55.57 lakh. And, 20 senior citizens were given benefits under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) at a cost of ₹1.62 lakh.

SSLC toppers feted

During felicitations, three SSLC toppers and two PU toppers received a laptop each and certificate of appreciation for their excellent performance in the exams.

A resident of Kalaburagi Shivaleela, who has decided to donate her eyes, was also felicitated on the occasion.

Tableaux displaying the programmes in the Women and Child Welfare Department, Agriculture and Horticulture departments, Food and Civil Supplies, traffic rules and sanitation were demonstrated.

MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, legislators Allamprabhu Patil, Kaneez Fatima, Thippanappa Kamaknoor, Jagadev Guttedar and officials were present.

