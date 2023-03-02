115 surgeries conducted under cochlear implant scheme this year: Health Minister

March 02, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Under Karnataka’s cochlear implant scheme, 115 children were operated on this year, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar. World Hearing Day is celebrated on March 3 every year and this year the theme is “Ear and hearing care for all, let’s make it a reality”.

Pointing out that all health workers are being trained in ear care, first aid, and screening, the Minister said that through this, ear care and hearing care are being merged into primary health care services. “A cochlear implant scheme has been introduced to address severe hearing loss in children under six years of age. Under this initiative, 115 children have been operated on this year and the remaining 577 beneficiaries are in various stages of preparation for cochlear surgery, “ the Minister said in a statement.

During the last five years, 2,00,305 hearing impaired and 35,418 severely hearing impaired have been identified through the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Deafness (NPPCD). While 2,381 children under five years in the State have severe hearing loss, 10,213 surgeries for ear problems were done with the help of ENT specialists in the State. As many as 11,857 beneficiaries have been given hearing aids, Mr. Sudhakar said.

“To mark World Hearing Day, hearing screening camps will be conducted in all districts and treatment will be provided. In children under six years of age, those who are suffering from severe hearing defects will be identified and cochlear implant surgeries will be performed, if required,” he said, adding that arrangements will be made to provide hearing aids through the Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and other organisations.