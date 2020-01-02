11.5 lakh people visited 2019 Dasara exhibition

As many as 11.5 lakh people visited the 90-day-long Dasara exhibition in Mysuru.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) chief executive officer B.R. Girish told The Hindu on Thursday that the annual exhibition, which concluded on December 29, drew roughly 50,000 more visitors in 2019. “We had about 11 lakh visitors during the previous Dasara exhibition, which was even extended by two days,” he said.

The Bengaluru-based bidder Fun World Resorts India Pvt. Ltd. had been awarded the contract for the 2019 exhibition for ₹8.25 crore, covering entry ticket, parking fee, amusement park, stalls and food court.

However, the curtain was drawn on the exhibition rather abruptly this time, with it ending at a time when the inflow of visitors had increased. Between 15,000 and 20,000 people visited the premises every day for the last eight to 10 days, KEA sources said.

The holiday season brought a large number of visitors to Mysuru. Several tourists, who wished to visit the exhibition after its conclusion on December 29, were left disappointed.

KEA sources said the bidder initially wrote to them on December 17 and asked for permission to extend the exhibition. The KEA forwarded the letter to the government, but the bidder wrote again on December 23 stating that the government permission was taking too long and hence the exhibition may be concluded on the scheduled date.

This time around, the exhibition was not affected much by rains. Even on the days it rained, there were between 3,000 to 5,000 visitors. “Though it rained for 15 to 20 days, it did not affect the visitors much. We had taken enough precautions for draining rainwater to prevent waterlogging at the exhibition, particularly in the amusement area,” a KEA official said.

Summer fair

Meanwhile, Mr. Girish said the governing body of the KEA would soon take a decision on the Besige Mela, or summer fair, which is held for about 45 days every year during April and May.