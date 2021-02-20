1.15 kg opium seized, three arrested

Based on a tip-off, the Belagavi Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police raided a petty shop and seized opium worth ₹20 lakh. Three persons were arrested.

CEN Police Inspector B.R. Gaddekar and staff raided the shop near Rajashtan Dhaba at Honaga village on P.B. Road near Belagavi and subsequently conducted searches at Chennamma Nagar in Belagavi. They recovered 1.15 kg opium.

The police arrested Barkhat Khan Villakhan, 30, a resident of Joganatti village in Belagavi taluk who ran the petty shop, Kamalesh Surjanram Beniwala, 25, a steel fabricator and resident of Murarji Nagar in Hubballi, and Sarvan alias Savararam Ashuram Aasanuyi, 21, a resident of Chennamma Nagar and a steel fabricator.