114 Namma Clinics to be inaugurated on December 14

December 13, 2022 04:54 am | Updated 04:54 am IST - Bengaluru

As many as 114 Namma Clinics will be inaugurated on December 14 across the State.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will dedicate the Namma Clinics. In the first phase, 114 clinics will be launched simultaneously across the State. The government is working to operationalise all 438 Namma Clinics across the State soon and all the remaining ones will be operational by January 2023”.

“In Bengaluru, 243 Namma Clinics will be functioning in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, and work is under way to make them functional by the second week of January. At least 150 clinics will surely be available,” he said.

“These clinics are targeted at providing primary healthcare services to vulnerable sections of the society, especially slum dwellers, daily wage workers, and other economically weaker sections of society,” the Minister said, adding that that each clinic will cater to a population of 10,000 to 20,000.

“Twelve types of health services will be available and each clinic will consist of a medical officer, a nurse, lab technician and a Group ‘D’ employee. The 12 kinds of services include pregnancy, postnatal, neonatal care, childhood and adolescent care, universal immunisation services, family welfare, contraceptive, infectious disease management, common and minor ailment care, diabetes, blood pressure management, chronic diseases, oral ailments, etc. Free referrals will also be given to other hospitals for ailments that needs tertiary care such as breast and uterine cancer, eye examination amongst others,” the Minister was quoted as saying in a release.

“Elderly care, emergency medical services, health check-ups and medicines will be completely free. Fourteen lab tests, tele-consultation services, wellness activities will also be available for free of cost at Namma clinics. All these services are available from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 4.30 p.m. Health care services will be accessible easily as these clinics are set up in several areas,” he said.

“This is a project with a total cost of ₹150 crore and most of the clinics will start working in government buildings. Already, 300 doctors have been appointed and there is a shortage of doctors at a few places. The alternative arrangements have been made in such places and 80 to 100 doctors in compulsory rural service will be appointed at such places,” Dr. Sudhakar added.

District wise Namma Clinic numbers:

Bagalkot 18, Ballari 11, Vijayanagar 6, Belagavi 21, Bengaluru Rural 9, Bidar 6, Chamarajanagar 3, Chickballapur 3, Chikkamagaluru 4, Chitradurga 1, Dakshina Kannada 12, Davangere 1, Dharwad 6, Gadag 11, Hassan 5, Haveri 5, Kalaburagi 11, Kodagu 1, Kolar 3, Koppal 3, Mandya 4, Mysuru 6, Raichur 8, Ramanagaram 3, Tumakuru 10, Udupi 10, Uttara Kannada 10, Vijayapura 10, Yadgiri 3, and 243 under BBMP limits.