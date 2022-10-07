1.14 lakh seats for engineering and architecture courses up for grabs in Karnataka

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) notified the final seat matrix for engineering and architecture courses in the State for the academic year 2022-23, on Thursday.

A total of 1,14,210 seats are available for students in these courses this year. This includes 54,306 seats under government quota, 25,768 seats under COMED-K quota, 33,962 minority engineering college seats, and 4,607 seats under super numerary quota.

This year, there is an increase in the number of government quota seats available for students. Last year, there were 18 government engineering colleges in the State and 4,841 seats were available. However, this year there are 22 government engineering colleges offering students 5,397 seats. This has increased government quota seats from 56,947 in 2021-22 to 57,855 in 2022-23 for engineering courses.

Indicative of the demand for Computer Science and allied subjects, KEA has increased the number of seats available for these courses by 25% (5389 seats), from 21,804 seats in 2021-22 to 27,193 seats in 2022-23.

There are over 700 seats available at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in eight departments. Recently, the State government had declared UVCE as the first State autonomous university on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) model with 25% of the seats to be filled at the national level. However, for the present academic year, all seats will be filled through KEA, sources said.