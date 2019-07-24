114 dengue cases in Hassan since Jan.

As many as 114 dengue cases have been reported in Hassan since January this year, K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, said at a KDP meeting at Hassan ZP on Tuesday. With this number, the district is seventh in the State.

He said that so far, no dengue deaths had been reported in the district this year. The district administration has taken measures to avoid the spread of the disease. Mosquito larvae surveys have been conducted, besides spreading of awareness on how to avoid dengue, he said. ZP president Shwetha Devaraj told officers to take steps to avoid dengue deaths. “The officers have to go to rural areas to conduct larvae surveys. So far, they have not involved people’s representatives in awareness campaigns,” she remarked and warned that officers would be held responsible if any deaths were reported in the district.

The State government has announced the support component of ₹14,700 per hectare to potato growers. D. Manjunath, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, said the department had received 12,414 applications for the support price.