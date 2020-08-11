Karnataka reports 114 deaths, 4,267 new cases

As many as 114 COVID-19 deaths and 4,267 new cases were reported from Karnataka on Monday. The overall toll in the State stands at 3,312.

According to the media bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka is 1,82,354. The bulletin also said that there were 5,218 discharges, taking the total number of discharges to 99,126. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,243 new cases and 36 deaths, taking the total number of deaths in the capital to 1,276. The total number of positive cases in the city is 75,428.

As many as 2,037 patients were discharged, resulting in an overall 41,166 discharges. The total number of active cases stands at 32,985. Mysuru had the second highest number of new cases with 374 and five deaths.

New COVID-19 deaths were also reported in Ballari (7), Davangere (11), Dharwad (4), Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chickballapur, Bidar, Kalaburagi (one each), Dakshina Kannada (8), Hassan, Udupi and Koppal - six each, Tumakuru (5), Ramanagara, Gadag and Mandya (two each), Shivamogga, Belagavi and Haveri (three each).