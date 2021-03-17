1,135 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru

17 March 2021 03:45 IST

The number of COVID 19 cases reported in Karnataka crossed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday. As many as 1135 new COVID 19 cases were reported in the State.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, as many as 710 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. The last time the number crossed 1,000 was on December 25 when 1,005 cases were reported.

The active cases stood at 9,428 and as many as 129 patients are in ICUs across the state. As many as 68,469 COVID 19 tests were conducted. Of these, 61,984 tests were RT PCR tests, while the remaining were rapid antigen tests.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.65%, while the case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.52%. As many as six COVID 19 deaths were reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 12,403.

A total of 82,038 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the total number vaccinated in Karnataka to 16.35 lakh. This includes first and second doses of health care workers, front line workers and first doses of people above 60 years and those between the ages of 45 to 60 with comorbidities. One serious adverse effects following immunization was reported on Tuesday, however no severe AEFI was reported.

The serious AEFI case has been reported from BBMP limits. The patient has been identified as a 70-year-old male vaccinated with Covishield on March 8 at a Public Health Centre in Chikkaballapur district. A media bulletin stated that on the same day, he developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and the symptoms persisted for two days. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru and is now admitted in the ward and is stable.

As many as 1,989 sessions were planned on Tuesday and 1,983 sessions were held.