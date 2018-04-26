113 nominations in Mandya, 57 in Ramanagaram accepted

The scrutiny of nomination papers submitted in Mandya and Ramanagaram districts for the May 12 Assembly elections has been completed.

Nomination papers of 113 candidates in Mandya district and 57 candidates in Ramanagaram district were accepted, sources at the Department of Information and Public Relations said here on Wednesday.

While eight nomination papers were dismissed in Ramanagaram on various charges during the scrutiny, the nomination of Independent candidate Mahadevamma was rejected in Malavalli Reserved constituency of Mandya district.

Mandya Lok Sabha member C.S. Puttaraju (Melkote); Swaraj India candidate Darshan Puttannaiah (Melkote); incumbent MLAs P.M. Narendra Swamy (Malavalli), D.C. Thammanna (Maddur) and K.C. Narayana Gowda, are a few prominent candidates who remain in the fray in Mandya district.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar are some of the important political leaders still in the fray in Ramanagaram district.

The process of scrutiny was carried out in the presence of officials deputed for election duties at respective centres, sources added.