113-km-long human chain formed in Kalaburagi district

Published - September 15, 2024 10:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in the human chain to mark International Day of Democracy in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Students participating in the human chain to mark International Day of Democracy in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Students from various educational institutions, members of self-help groups, ASHAs, anganwadi workers, teachers, government officials, elected representatives took part in the human chain event that started from Kinni Sadak in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district and ended at Allipur Tanda in Chittapur taluk.

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurated the human chain on the Ring Road here. He said that the Constitution is a symbol of equality. Every citizen enjoys equal rights under it.

Mahatma Gandhi launched and directed major campaigns in the Independence movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi, many other leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Moulana Azad and Bhagat Singh, made great contributions to the freedom struggle.

Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman and MLA Ajay Singh, legislators Allamprabhu Patil, M.Y. Patil, Jagdev Guttedar and Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum were present.


