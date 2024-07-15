GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1.12 kg ganja seized, 13 arrested in Hubballi

Published - July 15, 2024 09:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi police on Monday arrested 13 persons and seized 1.127 kilogram of ganja during a raid carried out based on a tip off.

The police received a tip off about two persons selling ganja and several waiting to purchase it. Subsequently, the Hubballi Town Police carried out a raid during which they found the duo had 1.127 kg of ganja in their possession. Eleven others who had come for the purchase were arrested.

This apart, two motorcycles, four mobile handsets and cash of ₹6,300 was seized. The Hubballi Town Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Karnataka / Hubli / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime / police / arrest

