111ft long incense stick to be lit

January 21, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

A 111-ft long incense stick will be lit in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple abutting the palace at 9.30 a.m. on Monday.

The lighting of agarbathi will be done by Saraswathi, the mother of Arun Yogiraj, who has sculpted the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, at 9.30 a.m.

The event is being held to cherish excellence and to honour local craftsmanship, according to Cycle Pure Agarbathi, manufacturers of the giant incense stick.

MP Pratap Simmha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and others will be present.

You have exhausted your free article limit.

