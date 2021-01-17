111 graduates of Father Muller Medical College receive MBBS degree certificates

A student receiving a certificate at the ceremony at Father Muller Medical College in Mangaluru on Saturday.

MANGALURU

17 January 2021 02:53 IST

In all, 111 graduates from the MBBS stream received their degree certificates at the graduation ceremony at Father Muller Medical College here on Saturday.

Addressing students on the occasion P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, who was the chief guest, hailed the efforts of doctors and other warriors in their fight against COVID-19.

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha, who presided over the event, said that health care workers were in news throughout the last year for their dedicated services and sacrifices in treating COVID-19 patients and saving the lives of many. Many doctors have saved the lives of patients at the cost of their own lives.

Sandeep Kordcal was conferred the Father Muller Charitable Institutions’ presidential medal for the best outgoing student of the college. He received a gold coin and the president’s merit certificate.

The director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions Richard Aloysius Coelho welcomed the gathering.