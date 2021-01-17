111 graduates of Father Muller Medical College receive MBBS degree certificates

In all, 111 graduates from the MBBS stream received their degree certificates at the graduation ceremony at Father Muller Medical College here on Saturday.
Addressing students on the occasion P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, who was the chief guest, hailed the efforts of doctors and other warriors in their fight against COVID-19.
Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha, who presided over the event, said that health care workers were in news throughout the last year for their dedicated services and sacrifices in treating COVID-19 patients and saving the lives of many. Many doctors have saved the lives of patients at the cost of their own lives.
Sandeep Kordcal was conferred the Father Muller Charitable Institutions’ presidential medal for the best outgoing student of the college. He received a gold coin and the president’s merit certificate.
The director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions Richard Aloysius Coelho welcomed the gathering.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath