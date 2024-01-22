111-foot-long agarbatti unveiled in Mysuru to honour local craftsmanship

January 22, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Similar events were organised in Maharashtra and Goa to celebrate diverse artisanal and cultural heritage

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, an agarbatti manufacturer in Mysuru, unveiled a huge 111-foot-long agarbathi, as a tribute to the rich tradition of local craftsmanship. The event unfolded on January 22 simultaneously across three culturally vibrant places — Mysuru in Karnataka, Thane in Maharashtra, and Sankhali in Goa, marking a commitment to support and celebrate diverse artisanal heritage.

Saraswathi, mother of renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, lit the agarbatti in the presence of Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha and MLA T.S. Srivatsa. The Ranga family of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, including Guru, Kiran Ranga, Vishnu Ranga, Anirudh Ranga, and Nikhil Ranga, were present to express support for preserving heritage and traditional art forms. In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the State’s rich craftsmanship while in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasised the need for preserving and promoting the region’s unique artistic expressions.

The 111-foot-long agarbatti is a testament of modern technology meeting traditional art form. It is a homage to the rich cultural heritage of Mysuru’s artisans. The massive agarbatti was crafted over 23 days by a dedicated team of 18 skilled individuals, using specially handpicked auspicious Dashanga, honey, Konneri Gedde, ghee, sandalwood powder, Guggula, Agaru, Sambrani , Devadaru, Loban and White Mustard (bili sasive) along with charcoal, Jigat and jaggery. The manufacturing process incorporated a unique technology devised by the team of specialists of N. Ranga Rao & Sons.

Known as ‘Akhand Jyothi’, with a unique fragrance called ‘Parampara’ crafted by Ranga Rao and family, the agarbatti invokes tradition and nostalgia.

Ms Saraswathi said the initiative is meaningful for artists in Mysuru ‘where our cultural contributions thrive, making it an invaluable endeavour towards the broader creative landscape’.

NRRS Group Chairman R. Guru said, “This 111-foot agarbatti serves as a symbol of commitment, spreading happiness through its fragrance to the world of craftsmanship.”

Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha said, “Being part of this special occasion, honouring the talented artisans shaping our artistic landscape, is indeed an honour. These individuals are the custodians of our cultural identity.”