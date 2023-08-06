111 Agniveers given attestation after successful completion of 31 weeks of training at MLIRC

August 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The passing out parade of Agniveer soldiers of the Indian Army was organised in the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi on Saturday.

This marked the culmination of training of the first Agniveer batch. On the occasion, a ceremonial attestation parade with full military fanfare was held at MLIRC.

As many as 111 Agniveers were attested after their successful completion of 31 weeks of training.

The passing out parade of the Agniveers was reviewed by Major General R.S. Guraya, Commander, Junior Leaders Wing.

He applauded the Agniveers on their immaculate turnout and very high standard of drill.

Addressing the newly attested Agniveers, the reviewing officer reminded them of the rich heritage and the glory of MLIRC, as one of the oldest Infantry Regiments of Indian Army.

He also stressed upon the importance of discipline and physical fitness in a soldier’s life. He exuded the confidence in the training conducted at the Regimental Centre and said that it will stand the young soldiers in good stead.

Mr. Guraya awarded meritorious Agniveers for excelling in different spheres of training during the parade. Naik Yashwant Ghadge Victoria Cross Medal for overall Best Agniveer was awarded to Agniveer Akshay Dhere.

The attestation parade concluded with a solemn laying wreath ceremony at the Sharqat War Memorial, to the brave heart of the regiment by the reviewing officer and the Agniveers, according to a release.