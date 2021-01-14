11,000 vaccine doses arrive in Dharwad

Vaccination drive at seven centres on Saturday

While the Dharwad district administration has made all preparations for the first phase of vaccine administration for control of COVID-19, a vaccine consignment reached Dharwad on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad after the arrival of the first consignment, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that the district had received 11,000 doses of COVISHIELD.

“On January 16, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the vaccination drive for the nation, we will launch it at seven centres in the district. In North Karnataka, Hubballi will be the lone centre to have two-way communication to interact with the central team after the launch by the Prime Minister,” Mr. Patil said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that after the consignment was received, it was moved to the cold storage at the District Health and Family Welfare Office. The vaccine doses would be transported to the seven chosen centres on Thursday and Friday. The district administration is geared up for the first round of vaccination. It had expected 25,000 doses for COVID warriors. Mr. Patil earlier held a meeting to review the preparedness. In all, 136 vaccination centres, including 66 in private hospitals, have been set up in the district with each centre having a doctor and four health workers. Tahsildars have been entrusted with the work of supervising the vaccination process in their respective taluk centres.

Each vaccination centre will have a waiting room, vaccination room and observation room. After entering the waiting room and providing their details, COVID warriors would be inoculated in the vaccination room. They will then be put under observation for half an hour to check for any side effects of the dose. And, there will be a team ready to provide immediate assistance in case of any adverse effect, an officer said.