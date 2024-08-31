11,000 saplings to be planted at Hinkal Park in Vijayanagar as part of afforestation drive

In all, 11,000 saplings will be planted as part of an afforestation drive in a bid to enhance the greenery of the city, on Saturday, August 31.

The drive was taken up under CSR activity by Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd (TKAP) and the organisers said that it was in tune with the Toyota’s founding philosophy of ‘’Harmony with Nature’’.

The 11,000 saplings will be planted on 1 acre of land at Hinkal Park in Vijayanagar and it was announced that the saplings will also be maintained for three years under the project. Saplings of nearly 40 species will be planted including Halasu, Banni, Bevu, Ashoka, Nelli, Arali, Sitaphal, Shivani, Nerale etc.

G.T. Deve Gowda, Chamundeshwari MLA, said TKAP’s gesture was appreciable and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) should emulate by replicating similar models across the city to keep it clean and green.

The organisers said that till date, the TKAP Afforestation drive has resulted in the planting of 3.75 lakh saplings and the survival rate was more than 90 per cent. The total area covered is around 37 acres which helps in the sequestration of carbon dioxide. The areas covered under the project included Channapatana, Ramanagara, and Madikeri.

K.N. Prasad, MD, TKAP, Tabrez Ahmed, Senior vice-president and Director, TKAP management, Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff, Commissioner, MCC, students of Mahajana’s College and others were present.

