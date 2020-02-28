11,000 government employees to take part in sports meet

Nearly 11,000 government employees are expected to participate in the State Government Employees State Level Sports and Cultural Meet scheduled to be held in Dharwad from Friday.

The three-day mega sports and cultural event will be held in multiple locations, including the R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad, as several outdoor and indoor events apart from cultural events are scheduled in various categories.

As all those who have won at the district level events would be participating in the State level event, the number of participants is likely to cross 11,000. To ensure smooth conduct of the mega event, the district administration has formed various committees for monitoring arrangements for food, accommodation, transport and medical care.

According to president of the district unit of State Government Employees Association S.F. Siddangoudar, the various sports events would be held in 10 outdoor stadiums and six indoor stadiums. In all, 48 sports event and 28 cultural events, including individual and group categories, will be held during the meet. The cultural competitions will be held in 10 venues. The State government has already released ₹ 1 crore for making preparations for the mega event. It has sanctioned a budget of ₹ 2 crore for the purpose.

CM for inauguration

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the sports meet on Friday at the R.N. Shetty Stadium. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others will participate. While district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar is set to hoist the sports flag, Minister for Sports and Youth Services C.T. Ravi will symbolically hand over the torch to the participants.