11,000 avians descend on Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in 60 days

Mandya

03 March 2020 23:26 IST

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, one of the largest bird sanctuaries in India, has witnessed an impressive number of arrivals in the past 60 days.

The Forest Department on Monday counted avians that have arrived to roost and breed at all 25 major islets, created by the Cauvery. It was found that Ranganathittu has welcomed around 10,800 birds since January 3.

The sanctuary hosted around 8,000 birds on January 2, when the year’s first such survey was taken up. The number rose to 17,000 by February 2, and then to 18,800 by Monday, senior officials said.

The number of cattle egrets was found to be around 5,500, while around 2,500 spot-billed pelicans, nearly 500 open-billed storks , and around 2,500 painted storks were spotted during the enumeration. An impressive number of night herons (1,500), little cormorants (600), and bats (1,200) were also counted. Varieties of bee eaters, parakeets, swallows, minas, darters, stone plovers, paradise flycatchers, ibis and others birds were also found in good numbers.

According to an official, bird censuses will help the department frame or modify policies, besides prompting the undertaking of various expansion and development plans.

The islets of Ranganathittu were formed during the construction of a barrier across the Cauvery between 1645 and 1648, by the then Mysore ruler Kantirava Narasaraja Wadiyar. It got the status of ‘bird sanctuary’ following the constant efforts of renowned ornithologist Salim Ali in the 1940s.

Since then, Ranganathittu has been attracting a variety of species of migratory and Indian birds. The bird sanctuary is also considered a safe place for river otters, marsh crocodiles (muggers), and several species of fish.