110-year-old woman recovers in Chitradurga

01 August 2020 22:14 IST

A 110-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has successfully recovered in Chitradurga town.

Siddamma, a resident of police quarters in the town, was the primary contact of a police official, who had tested positive. She had been admitted to the COVID-19 designated hospital on July 28.

C.S. Phalaksha, District Health Officer, told The Hindu: “She was asymptomatic. We brought her to the hospital considering her age. She did not have diabetes or hypertension. Within five days, she recovered and tested negative.”

The woman had regular food like other patients at the designated hospital and tablets of zinc sulphate and vitamin-C. She has been put on home quarantine for 14 days.

Speaking to presspersons, the woman said the doctors took care of her very well. When asked whether she was worried, she said she did not know anything about COVID-19. “I have never been afraid of anything in my life. I was brought to the hospital, now I am returning home,” she said.