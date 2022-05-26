110 villages will never match infrastructure in planned layouts, says MLA-led task force

Then why allow world-class apartments in villages, ask outraged citizens

Then why allow world-class apartments in villages, ask outraged citizens

Residents of Mahadevapura are outraged at the response of BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali-led Mahadevapura Task Force- Mobility, on Twitter, saying that 110 villages will never match the infrastructure of planned layouts like Jayanagar and Koramangala.

The debate on Twitter started when Balagere Citizens Voice started drawing the attention of the civic administration to the narrow railway underbridge in Panathur that has become a bottleneck for traffic and is flooded during rains. Nearly 25,000 reside and work in the 3-4 km stretch affected by this bottleneck.

On Wednesday, the task force, an ad-hoc mechanism put together by the MLA, responded to this series of tweets that began on May 21. “We like your enthusiasm. 4 Decades back the Panathur Railway vent was a rajakaluve and it has got “transformed” into a road. Ground reality and aspirations need to be met somewhere. Cut the drama and look at pragmatic solutions…Each one had a choice to buy a property where they wanted to,” the handle tweeted in response, drawing the ire of several residents of the area.

The task force did not budge and further tweeted: “Not just Mahadevapura, all 110 villages added to form BBMP have got residential settlements as a village and will never match the infrastructure of developed layout like BTM, Jayanagar, or Koramangala. You have a choice to live where you prefer to”.

This drew widespread criticism from the residents of the area. “This is not the way for the administration to respond to the plight of citizens. The sheer audacity of the response is shocking,” said a member of Balagere Citizens Voice, who did not wish to be named. “We are scared we will be targeted for raising our plight. Here khata and even internet connection is at the mercy of these same politicians,” he said.

“Really? Why did you permit world class apartments in the village which is always intend to be a village? Please explain,” tweeted Ashish, while Balakrishnan C.R. tweeted: “The sheer audacity in this reply is one of the main reasons why multiple time BJP voters like me are having a clear view on our next vote”.

Mr. Limbavali was not available for comment.