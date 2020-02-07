110 new UIDAI registration centres opened in Dharwad

Following complaints of prolonged delay in obtaining Aadhaar cards, the district administration has opened 110 new UIDAI registration centres in the district.
Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa stated in a release that all the new ones will issue new registration numbers and also provide revision facilities.
These additional centres have been opened to facilitate the people get Aadhar cards in an easy and hassle-free manner.
Among these new centres, 32 have been opened in post offices, 36 in banks, three at BSNL offices, and 16 at H-D One Centre.
This apart, Aadhar registration and revision will also be done at the Mini-Vidhan Soudha and the Nada Kacheri at taluk level, she said.
This apart, a new centre has been opened at the complex behind Kotak Mahindra Bank on Club Road in Hubballi and everyday 1,000 fresh applications will be received here, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.