110 new UIDAI registration centres opened in Dharwad

Following complaints of prolonged delay in obtaining Aadhaar cards, the district administration has opened 110 new UIDAI registration centres in the district.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa stated in a release that all the new ones will issue new registration numbers and also provide revision facilities.

These additional centres have been opened to facilitate the people get Aadhar cards in an easy and hassle-free manner.

Among these new centres, 32 have been opened in post offices, 36 in banks, three at BSNL offices, and 16 at H-D One Centre.

This apart, Aadhar registration and revision will also be done at the Mini-Vidhan Soudha and the Nada Kacheri at taluk level, she said.

This apart, a new centre has been opened at the complex behind Kotak Mahindra Bank on Club Road in Hubballi and everyday 1,000 fresh applications will be received here, she added.