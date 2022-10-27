1.10 crore people enroll for Koti Kanta Gaayana programme

Kannadigas living in 25 different countries and 29 states are among those who have enrolled for the programme

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
October 27, 2022 12:13 IST

The mass singing will be held at 15 different locations including the foresteps of Vidhana Soudha, High Court premises, Kanteerava Stadium and Bengaluru International airport. file photo | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The Koti Kanta Gaayana, a programme organised by the Kannada and Culture Department to facilitate mass singing of six classic Kannada songs including the state anthem on October 28, has evoked good response with over 1.10 crore persons enrolling themselves for the proposed event.

Kannadigas living in 25 different countries and 29 states are among those who have enrolled for the programme, according to an official communique. Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar has expressed confidence that the enrolment for the programme would touch 1.50 crore.

Six Kannada classics

The six Kannada songs that are being sung at the event are state anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaathe by Kuvempu,   Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu of Huyilagola Narayan Rao, Vishwa Vinuthana Vidya Chetana of Chennaveera Kanavi, Baarisu Kannada Dindimava of Kuvempu and Hachhevu Kannadada Deepa of D. S. Karki.

The mass singing will be held at 15 different locations including the foresteps of Vidhana Soudha, High Court premises, Kanteerava Stadium and Bengaluru International airport. This is in addition to the venues located in other states and countries, notes the official release.

As part of preparations for the event, Mr. Sunil Kumar has already held more than 50 meetings with about 10,000 organistions including those with Auto Drivers’ Union, Women’s Self Help Groups, Employees of IT/BT firms, Universities, schools and colleges, states the release.

