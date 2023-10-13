HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

110 companies participate in mega job fair in Sedam, 7,500 aspirants register their names

Youth should think big and look for better employment possibilities in any corner of the world, according to Minister Sharanprakash Patil

October 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department Sharanprakash Patil interacting with youth during a job fair in Sedam on Friday.

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department Sharanprakash Patil interacting with youth during a job fair in Sedam on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Siddaramaiah-led government is committed to providing employment to youth commensurate with their ability, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Sharanprakash Patil has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a mega job fair jointly organised by the district administration and the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department in Sedam town of Kalaburagi district on Friday.

Unemployed youth should come forward to take admission in job-oriented courses being offered at Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) and Karnataka German Technical Training Institute (KGTTI) that will help them find jobs in the industrial sector, he said.

Dr. Patil called upon youth to think big and look for better employment possibilities in any corner of the world, rather than choosing to remain in their hometown. The youth should be determined to leave their native places for better jobs. They should strive to gain the skills and experience to achieve greater heights, he added.

As many as 110 companies took part in the hiring process and 7,500 youth registered their names for the job fair. Those who did not receive a job offer can register themselves at the Skill Development Corporation website online.

Admissions for Diploma courses in all the 33 Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTC) in the State are made on the basis of a common entrance test conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). More than 3,000 students are studying in the GTTCs across the State. The KGTTI too offers short-term job-oriented courses (three months to six months), Dr. Patil said and asked youths to benefit from such courses.

The Minister reiterated that the State government will implement the much-awaited fifth guarantee, Yuva Nidhi Scheme, by December. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance for educated unemployed youth. The government will provide ₹3,000 per month for unemployed graduates, while it will give ₹1,500 per month for unemployed diploma holders.

Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, GTTC Managing Director Vidya, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena and District Skill Development Officer Muralidhar Ratnagiri were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.