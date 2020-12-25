110 centres set up to procure red gram in Bidar dist.

KALABURAGI

25 December 2020 01:23 IST

The Bidar district administration has set up 110 procurement centres across the district for procuring red gram under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran has said.

Mr. Ramachandran has in a release on Thursday stated that the Union government has fixed MSP for red gram at ₹ 6,000 per quintal.

Arrangements have been made to procure arrivals, expected to be 10,12,9556 quintals. Farmers can register their details at the procurement centres before December 30.

Advertising

Advertising

The government will procure produces from January 1 to January 30. Each farmer can sell up to 20 quintals of red gram.