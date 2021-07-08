11-year-old boy under treatment for mucormycosis develops MIS-C, succumbs

The 11-year-old boy from Challakere in Chitradurga district, who was under treatment for mucormycosis at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital developed Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and succumbed to the post-COVID complications on Wednesday.

The boy along with another 14-year-old girl from Ballari, the first cases of paediatric mucormycosis in Karnataka, was admitted to the hospital on May 27.

He was first taken to a private hospital in Tumakuru for fever and exertion. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and past infection of COVID-19 (through an antibody test) there. He was then referred to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Bengaluru from where he was sent to Bowring Hospital. Doctors claimed this is the first case of a child having being infected with post-COVID-19 mucormycosis and MIS-C.

“It is unfortunate that the boy developed both mucormycosis and MIS-C, which is very rare,” Chikkanarasa Reddy, professor of Paediatrics at Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, told The Hindu.

Symptoms

The boy had lost vision in the left eye. He had undergone neuro surgery at NIMHANS apart from an endoscopic sinonasal debridement surgery at Bowring hospital. “He was showing improvement for some time but two days back he developed high grade fever and low blood pressure. During investigations, he was found to have developed MIS-C,” the doctor said.

The girl, who has also lost vision in one eye, is doing well and is likely to be discharged in another ten days, he said.

“Considering the rarity of the case, it has been listed for discussion during a panel discussion at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases that will begin on Thursday,” the doctor added.